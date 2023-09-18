Opposition leader taken to hospital on 19th day of hunger strike
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was taken to a hospital on Monday due to deteriorating health as his hunger strike entered the 19th day, officials said.
Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) began his fast on Aug. 31 to protest what he has called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The action came as Lee has been under investigation over corruption allegations.
The opposition leader, who has been staging the hunger strike at his office on the National Assembly compound, was brought to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, according to the officials.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
-
BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday