Opposition leader taken to hospital on 19th day of hunger strike

All News 07:30 September 18, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was taken to a hospital on Monday due to deteriorating health as his hunger strike entered the 19th day, officials said.

Lee of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) began his fast on Aug. 31 to protest what he has called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The action came as Lee has been under investigation over corruption allegations.

The opposition leader, who has been staging the hunger strike at his office on the National Assembly compound, was brought to a nearby hospital in an ambulance, according to the officials.

Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung, who has been staging a hunger strike, walks to his office on the National Assembly compound in Seoul on Sept. 17, 2023. (Yonhap)

