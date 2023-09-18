(2nd LD) Opposition leader taken to hospital on 19th day of hunger strike
(ATTN: UPDATES with comments from ruling People Power Party in para 4, arrest warrant at bottom; ADDS photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung was taken to a hospital on Monday due to deteriorating health as his hunger strike entered the 19th day, officials said.
Lee was almost unconscious after showing a sharp drop in blood sugar levels and was brought to a nearby hospital at 7:10 a.m., according to his main opposition Democratic Party (DP).
It is unclear whether Lee will be able to continue his fast, and the party plans to keep a close watch on his conditions after emergency measures are taken, party spokesperson Park Sung-joon said in a radio interview.
The ruling People Power Party (PPP) wished for a speedy recovery of Lee, while urging him to return to the National Assembly to focus on taking care of livelihood matters.
The opposition leader began his fast on Aug. 31 under a tent in front of the National Assembly to protest what he has called the "incompetent and violent" government of President Yoon Suk Yeol. The action came as Lee has been under investigation over corruption allegations.
Lee moved the strike site to inside his office on Sept. 13 as his health conditions worsened.
On Sunday, DP officials called an ambulance to the main building of the National Assembly at the recommendation of doctors to quickly send Lee to a hospital.
But the paramedics and the ambulance were sent back after Lee refused and insisted on continuing the hunger strike.
Also Monday, the prosecution requested an arrest warrant against Lee on breach of trust, bribery, and other charges related to a scandal-ridden land development scandal and his alleged involvement in a company's illegal remittance to North Korea.
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
-
BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media