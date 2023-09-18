The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:12 September 18, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.62 3.61
2-M 3.69 3.69
3-M 3.78 3.77
6-M 3.91 3.90
12-M 4.00 3.99
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
Most Saved
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
-
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview
-
BTS member Suga to begin military service on Friday
-
Opposition leader refuses to be taken to hospital despite worsening health amid hunger strike