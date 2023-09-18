Seoul shares down 0.72 pct late Mon. morning
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks traded 0.72 percent lower late Monday morning amid expectations over the Fed's rate freeze.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index lost 18.73 points to 2,582.55 at around 11:20 a.m.
Foreigners dumped a net 18.3 billion won (US$13.8 million) worth of local shares, offsetting a net purchase of 17.1 billion won by individuals.
Tech giant Samsung Electronics sank 1.94 percent, and its local rival LG Electronics fell 0.84 percent.
Top online portal operator Nave declined 1.31 percent, and No. 2 mobile carrier KT dipped 0.91 percent.
But SK Innovation, the largest oil refinery in South Korea, jumped 3.7 percent as global ratings agency S&P has raised the company's credit rating one notch for its favorable capital increase.
The local currency was changing hands at 1,326.7 won against the greenback at around 11:20 a.m., down 0.8 won from Friday's close.
