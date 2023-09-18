German ambassador-designate stresses close partnership with S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- German Ambassador-designate to South Korea Georg Schmidt said Monday that South Korea is an "important" Indo-Pacific partner for Germany as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.
Schmidt made the remarks during a press day event co-hosted by the German Embassy, the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other organizations ahead of the anniversary that marks the 1883 signing of a treaty of commerce, friendship and navigation.
Amid an intensifying rivalry between the United States and China, the envoy said both South Korea and the Germany are deeply linked to China in economic terms while also maintaining close cooperation with Washington.
He also said South Korea shows striking similarities with Germany in its history of division.
During the event, a memorandum of understanding was signed to boost youth exchange programs, including the visit of South Korean students to Germany next year.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
-
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview
-
(LEAD) Yoon departs for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lee over development, N.K. remittance scandals