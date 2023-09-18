Seoul to build world's 2nd domed stadium attached to hotel in Jamsil
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- The Seoul city government will build the world's second domed baseball stadium annexed with a hotel in its southeastern district of Jamsil by 2031, city officials said Monday.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled the plan on Saturday after touring Canada's Rogers Center, a multipurpose retractable roof stadium, home to the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball, in Toronto.
Toronto is the first leg of Oh's ongoing two-nation trip, which will also take him to New York for a global climate meeting.
Under the construction project, the city plans to demolish Jamsil Baseball Stadium after the end of the 2025 pro baseball season to break ground in 2026 and build the domed stadium in its place by the end of 2031.
The city is seeking to build a stadium big enough to accommodate more than 30,000 spectators and equipped with a concourse connecting to the grandstand as well as a variety of premium seats, including a skybox, a family zone and field boxes. During the off-season, the stadium can turn into a stage for large-scale music concerts or other public events.
In particular, the city plans to have a 300-room hotel attached to the stadium, with 120 rooms overlooking the arena as some rooms of the Toronto Marriott City Centre Hotel attached to the Rogers Center famously do. The stadium, if developed as planned, would become the world's second sports arena attached to a hotel, city officials noted.
"Watching the baseball game is the purpose, but the well-built facilities, the attached hotel in particular, render the experience like a festival," Oh said. "We are reviewing the plan to build the stadium in combination with a hotel so that a baseball game can be enjoyed like a festival."
The domed stadium project is part of the city's broader plan to develop a sports and MICE (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) complex in the district of Jamsil on a budget of about 500 billion won (US$377.4 million) via private investment.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
-
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview
-
(LEAD) Yoon departs for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lee over development, N.K. remittance scandals