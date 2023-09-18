Police investigating after box cutter found inside Jin Air airplane at Incheon airport
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Police launched an investigation Monday after a box cutter was found inside a Jin Air airplane pending a takeoff from Incheon International Airport, officials said.
A security official filed the report at around 9:15 a.m., saying the utility knife was discovered under a seat of the passenger aircraft operated by the South Korean low-cost carrier, according to airport police officials.
The Jin Air airplane had returned from Japan's Narita International Airport to the Incheon airport, the country's main gateway west of Seoul, the previous day and was scheduled to fly to Guam earlier in the morning.
The blade was about 5.5 centimeters long and believed to have been brought in some while ago, given the dusty condition.
"So far, we believe that there is no suspicion of terrorism in relation to the utility knife," a police official said. "We're going to investigate further how it was brought onto the plane."
A Jin Air official said it filed the report with related authorities in accordance with the due procedures, adding it will "cooperate with the investigation."
