Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Prosecutors filed for an arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in on Monday, the second time a warrant has been sought for him, on charges of habitual illegal drug use.
Police referred Yoo to the prosecution in June for further investigation on charges of taking more than eight types of drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act, including marijuana, propofol, cocaine, ketamine, zolpidem, midazolam and alprazolam.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office in charge of Yoo's case has since raised additional charges against him of attempting to have evidence destroyed and coercing people to smoke marijuana, and filed for the warrant earlier in the day.
It marks the second time an arrest warrant has been sought for Yoo since the court denied the first warrant request filed by the police in May.
Prosecutors accuse Yoo of getting injections of propofol or other medical-purpose drugs on about 200 occasions at clinics across Seoul since 2020 under the pretext of going under cosmetic procedures. The total of the injections he got is worth about 500 million won (US$377,500), according to prosecutors.
The actor also allegedly used other people's names to illegally purchase some 1,000 sleeping pills, and used cocaine, marijuana and other drugs together with four others while staying in the United States in January.
