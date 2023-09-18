KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
LG H&H 470,000 DN 500
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19590 UP10
KIWOOM 101,900 DN 2,000
DWEC 4,560 DN 10
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,700 UP 1,400
COSMAX 134,800 UP 2,000
Kakao 48,600 DN 250
SK 150,300 DN 1,600
Hanon Systems 8,980 DN 120
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,200 UP 1,600
SamyangFood 188,500 DN 2,200
CJ CheilJedang 311,000 UP 5,500
Kogas 24,950 DN 250
SamsungF&MIns 263,000 DN 4,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,150 UP 1,650
KEPCO E&C 62,600 UP 100
LOTTE TOUR 15,000 UP 900
KT&G 91,000 UP 700
NCsoft 250,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,900 DN 700
SAMSUNG SDS 135,700 DN 4,700
KUMHOTIRE 4,610 DN 25
Doosan Enerbility 17,020 DN 150
Doosanfc 23,400 DN 100
Hanwha Ocean 35,300 DN 150
LG Uplus 10,510 DN 20
KEPCO KPS 32,950 DN 150
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,210 UP 410
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,200 DN 1,200
ShinhanGroup 37,700 DN 300
Kangwonland 16,130 DN 120
LG Display 13,730 DN 100
NAVER 221,500 DN 8,000
KCC 265,500 UP 18,000
SKBP 91,600 UP 300
KIA CORP. 79,400 DN 700
SK hynix 119,000 DN 3,400
LX INT 29,800 DN 50
AmoreG 33,100 UP 550
HyundaiMtr 191,000 DN 1,200
