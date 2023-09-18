SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



LG H&H 470,000 DN 500

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19590 UP10

KIWOOM 101,900 DN 2,000

DWEC 4,560 DN 10

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,700 UP 1,400

COSMAX 134,800 UP 2,000

Kakao 48,600 DN 250

SK 150,300 DN 1,600

Hanon Systems 8,980 DN 120

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,200 UP 1,600

SamyangFood 188,500 DN 2,200

CJ CheilJedang 311,000 UP 5,500

Kogas 24,950 DN 250

SamsungF&MIns 263,000 DN 4,500

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,150 UP 1,650

KEPCO E&C 62,600 UP 100

LOTTE TOUR 15,000 UP 900

KT&G 91,000 UP 700

NCsoft 250,000 DN 2,500

KOREA AEROSPACE 49,900 DN 700

SAMSUNG SDS 135,700 DN 4,700

KUMHOTIRE 4,610 DN 25

Doosan Enerbility 17,020 DN 150

Doosanfc 23,400 DN 100

Hanwha Ocean 35,300 DN 150

LG Uplus 10,510 DN 20

KEPCO KPS 32,950 DN 150

HD Hyundai Infracore 11,210 UP 410

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,200 DN 1,200

ShinhanGroup 37,700 DN 300

Kangwonland 16,130 DN 120

LG Display 13,730 DN 100

NAVER 221,500 DN 8,000

KCC 265,500 UP 18,000

SKBP 91,600 UP 300

KIA CORP. 79,400 DN 700

SK hynix 119,000 DN 3,400

LX INT 29,800 DN 50

AmoreG 33,100 UP 550

HyundaiMtr 191,000 DN 1,200

(MORE)