KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
TaekwangInd 588,000 DN 2,000
Daewoong 14,460 UP 90
SSANGYONGCNE 5,710 UP 90
Shinsegae 212,500 UP 500
Hyosung 63,600 DN 300
Nongshim 441,000 DN 3,500
SGBC 63,500 0
LOTTE 26,650 UP 300
SamsungElec 70,200 DN 1,800
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 567,000 DN 14,000
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp451 50 0
GC Corp 113,700 DN 1,400
KPIC 145,600 DN 200
POSCO FUTURE M 410,500 UP 2,000
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 40
SKC 82,000 UP 700
NHIS 10,530 UP 50
LGCHEM 573,000 0
GS E&C 14,670 DN 170
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,150 UP 200
GCH Corp 15,150 DN 170
COSMOCHEM 41,750 UP 850
GS Retail 24,200 DN 150
LS 102,100 UP 3,800
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 70 0 DN900
ZINUS 25,050 DN 400
Mobis 235,000 DN 3,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,000 DN 500
S-1 57,100 DN 500
Hanchem 175,600 DN 6,200
DWS 33,100 UP 150
CJ 90,800 UP 300
DB HiTek 51,500 DN 1,000
Youngpoong 547,000 UP 1,000
Hanwha 25,300 UP 50
HyundaiEng&Const 37,300 0
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,450 UP 250
CSWIND 58,900 DN 300
POONGSAN 37,050 DN 200
FOOSUNG 11,010 DN 210
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
Yoon says N.K.-Russia military cooperation 'illegal, unjust': interview
(LEAD) Yoon departs for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly
(LEAD) Prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lee over development, N.K. remittance scandals