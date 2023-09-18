TaekwangInd 588,000 DN 2,000

Daewoong 14,460 UP 90

SSANGYONGCNE 5,710 UP 90

Shinsegae 212,500 UP 500

Hyosung 63,600 DN 300

Nongshim 441,000 DN 3,500

SGBC 63,500 0

LOTTE 26,650 UP 300

SamsungElec 70,200 DN 1,800

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 567,000 DN 14,000

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp451 50 0

GC Corp 113,700 DN 1,400

KPIC 145,600 DN 200

POSCO FUTURE M 410,500 UP 2,000

MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,950 DN 40

SKC 82,000 UP 700

NHIS 10,530 UP 50

LGCHEM 573,000 0

GS E&C 14,670 DN 170

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,150 UP 200

GCH Corp 15,150 DN 170

COSMOCHEM 41,750 UP 850

GS Retail 24,200 DN 150

LS 102,100 UP 3,800

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 70 0 DN900

ZINUS 25,050 DN 400

Mobis 235,000 DN 3,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 111,000 DN 500

S-1 57,100 DN 500

Hanchem 175,600 DN 6,200

DWS 33,100 UP 150

CJ 90,800 UP 300

DB HiTek 51,500 DN 1,000

Youngpoong 547,000 UP 1,000

Hanwha 25,300 UP 50

HyundaiEng&Const 37,300 0

CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,450 UP 250

CSWIND 58,900 DN 300

POONGSAN 37,050 DN 200

FOOSUNG 11,010 DN 210

(MORE)