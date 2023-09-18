S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 18, 2023
All News 16:37 September 18, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.664 3.645 +1.9
2-year TB 3.918 3.874 +4.4
3-year TB 3.891 3.850 +4.1
10-year TB 3.982 3.928 +5.4
2-year MSB 3.917 3.881 +3.6
3-year CB (AA-) 4.648 4.608 +4.0
91-day CD None None None
(END)
