-----------------



-----------------

Opposition lawmaker loses seat as top court upholds sentence over academic fraud

SEOUL -- The top court upheld a suspended prison term for Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the main opposition Democratic Party on Monday for fabricating an internship certificate for the son of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk, depriving him of his parliamentary seat.

The Supreme Court confirmed the appellate court's sentencing of eight months in prison, suspended for two years. By law, lawmakers are removed from office if sentenced to a prison term, even if it is suspended.



-----------------

Former 4-term lawmaker appointed as new KEPCO chief

SEOUL -- Kim Dong-cheol, a former four-term lawmaker, on Monday was appointed as the new CEO of the troubled state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), company officials said.

The appointment was approved at a temporary shareholders' meeting held at the KEPCO headquarters in the southwestern city of Naju earlier in the day, after the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy last month recommended Kim as the sole candidate for the next CEO.



-----------------

German ambassador-designate stresses close partnership with S. Korea

SEOUL -- German Ambassador-designate to South Korea Georg Schmidt said Monday that South Korea is an "important" Indo-Pacific partner for Germany as the two countries mark the 140th anniversary of relations this year.

Schmidt made the remarks during a press day event co-hosted by the German Embassy, the Korean-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other organizations ahead of the anniversary that marks the 1883 signing of a treaty of commerce, friendship and navigation.



-----------------

(LEAD) DP files dismissal motion of PM, calling for overhaul of Yoon administration

SEOUL -- The main opposition Democratic Party (DP) filed a motion calling for the dismissal of Prime Minister Han Duk-soo on Monday, urging President Yoon Suk Yeol to carry out a complete overhaul of the way he runs the government.

The motion to dismiss Han is expected to be put to a vote during a plenary session Thursday, according to the DP.



-----------------

Police investigating after box cutter found inside Jin Air airplane at Incheon airport

SEOUL -- Police launched an investigation Monday after a box cutter was found inside a Jin Air airplane pending a takeoff from Incheon International Airport, officials said.

A security official filed the report at around 9:15 a.m., saying the utility knife was discovered under a seat of the passenger aircraft operated by the South Korean low-cost carrier, according to airport police officials.



-----------------

Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse

SEOUL -- Prosecutors filed for an arrest warrant for actor Yoo Ah-in on Monday, the second time a warrant has been sought for him, on charges of habitual illegal drug use.

Police referred Yoo to the prosecution in June for further investigation on charges of taking more than eight types of drugs in violation of the Narcotics Control Act, including marijuana, propofol, cocaine, ketamine, zolpidem, midazolam and alprazolam.



-----------------

(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital

SEOUL -- Opposition leader Lee Jae-myung expressed his desire Monday to continue his hunger strike even after he was taken to a hospital due to deteriorating health on the 19th day of his fast earlier in the day, officials said.

Spokesperson Han Min-soo of the main opposition Democratic Party (DP) delivered the information to reporters after Lee was transferred to a nearby hospital earlier, suffering dizziness and a sharp drop in blood sugar levels.



-----------------

Seoul to build world's 2nd domed stadium attached to hotel in Jamsil

SEOUL -- The Seoul city government will build the world's second domed baseball stadium annexed with a hotel in its southeastern district of Jamsil by 2031, city officials said Monday.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon unveiled the plan on Saturday after touring Canada's Rogers Center, a multipurpose retractable roof stadium, home to the Toronto Blue Jays of Major League Baseball, in Toronto.



