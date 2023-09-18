Senior S. Korean, U.S. officials discuss recent N. Korea-Russia summit
SEOUL, Sept. 18 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy met with a senior U.S. State Department official Monday to discuss the recent summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Kim Gunn, special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, and Brett Holmgren, assistant secretary of state for Intelligence and Research, exchanged views on the motives behind the North's provocations and future prospects, according to the ministry.
Holmgren shared Washington's assessment of the recent summit and the growing military cooperation between Pyongyang and Moscow, and also agreed to closely cooperate with Seoul on the security situation on the Korean Peninsula.
The meeting, held in Seoul, comes as last week's rare summit has raised concerns over potential arms deals between the two increasingly isolated countries.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
Heavy security spotted at Vladivostok train station amid speculation of N.K. leader's visit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea confirms leader Kim Jong-un departed for Russia by train on Sunday afternoon
-
Statue of Korea's first Catholic priest officially unveiled in Vatican
-
(LEAD) Yoon departs for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim leaves Russia on armored train to return home: Russian media
-
(LEAD) Prosecutors request arrest warrant for Lee over development, N.K. remittance scandals
-
(Yonhap Interview) Ex-chief of U.S. Space Force warns Pyongyang-Moscow cooperation may give N. Korea 'greater' space capabilities