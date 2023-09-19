SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Sept. 19.



Korean-language dailies

-- Collapse of politics (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lee hospitalized, prosecutors seek warrant for his arrest (Kookmin Daily)

-- Lee was hospitalized while fasting; prosecution seeks Lee's second arrest warrant (Donga Ilbo)

-- Prosecutors request arrest warrant for 'fasting' Lee (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Illegal drugs creep into daily lives through int'l shipping (Segye Times)

-- Lee's fasting may move DP to withhold permission for prosecution to arrest Lee (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Arrest warrant vs. fasting (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- On day when Lee taken to hospital, prosecutors seek his arrest warrant (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea's tax revenue expected to fall short by 59 tln won (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea's crypto market becomes lawless place (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- This year's tax revenue shortfall hits all-time high (Korea Economic Daily)



English-language dailies

-- Prosecutors filed second arrest motion for DP chief (Korea JoongAng Daily)

-- Tension mounts and prosecution seeks arrest warrant for fasting opposition leader (Korea Herald)

-- Prosecutors seek warrant to arrest DP leader (Korea Times)

(END)