Today in Korean history
Sept. 20
1985 -- Fifty South Koreans travel to Pyongyang and an equal number of North Koreans come to Seoul to participate in the first temporary reunion of family members separated since the 1950-53 Korean War.
1986 -- The 10th Asian Games open in Seoul.
1995 -- The Gwangju Biennale, the largest arts festival in Asia, opens in the southwestern city of Gwangju. The event has since been held every two years, bringing the latest international developments in modern art to the city.
2000 -- South Korean male fencer Kim Young-ho wins the gold medal at the Sydney Olympic Games, beating Germany's Ralf Bissdorf 15-14 in the final of the men's individual foil. Kim's victory marked the first time that South Korea took gold in an Olympic fencing event.
2004 -- South Korean gymnast Yang Tae-young, who was robbed of an Olympic individual all-around gold because of a scoring error, is awarded the same financial reward as gold medalists by the national Olympic committee.
2005 -- President Roh Moo-hyun calls for comprehensive plans to aid North Korea's economic development, amid signs of a peaceful resolution of a dispute over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.
2013 -- Los Angeles County Museum of Art decides to return to Seoul a seal used by a queen of Korea's Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910) after confirming it was stolen by an American soldier during the 1950-53 Korean War.
2018 -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visit the North's Mount Paekdu, the tallest mountain in Korea that sits on the border with China, on the last day of their three-day summit in Pyongyang. The summit was also the third meeting between the two leaders. In a joint declaration issued during the summit, Moon and Kim reaffirmed their commitment to completely ridding the Korean Peninsula of nuclear weapons.
