S. Korea to up quarantine efforts against African swine fever during Chuseok
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will implement stronger quarantine steps during the upcoming Chuseok holiday to curb the spread of African swine fever (ASF) following the recent outbreak of the disease from wild bores, the agriculture ministry said Tuesday.
The country has reported at least seven ASF cases from wild boars since late last month in southern regions, raising concerns about its further spread. So far this year, South Korea has reported nine ASF cases from domestic farms.
The government will operate a 24-hour emergency system for swift responses and stronger countermeasures during the extended six-day break starting with the Chuseok holiday on Sept. 28, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.
It plans to beef up the monitoring of local farms and launch a campaign to encourage people to abide by antivirus measures, such as the ban on feeding wild animals.
The government will carry out intensive disinfection work at farms across the country on Sept. 27 and Oct. 4, the ministry added.
This year's Chuseok fall harvest holiday will run from Sept. 28 to Oct. 1, and the government designated Oct. 2 as a temporary holiday to be followed by another public holiday that marks Oct. 3 National Foundation Day.
