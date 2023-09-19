The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 19, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.62 3.62
2-M 3.70 3.69
3-M 3.79 3.78
6-M 3.93 3.91
12-M 4.02 4.00
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
Most Saved
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital
-
Actor Byun Hee-bong dies of pancreatic cancer at age 81
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
S. Korea to expand emergency seawater radiation tests amid Fukushima woes
-
(LEAD) Yoon departs for New York to attend U.N. General Assembly