Go to Contents Go to Navigation

EXO member D.O.'s 2nd EP tops iTunes Top Albums charts in 42 regions

All News 11:27 September 19, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- EXO member D.O.'s second mini album, "Expectation," has topped iTunes Top Albums charts in 42 regions on the first day of its release, SM Entertainment said Tuesday.

Released Monday, the album also stayed on top of the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart as well as South Korea's Hanteo Chart.

"Expectation" is the second solo album by D.O., following his first EP, "Sympathy," released in 2021.

The EP features six tracks, including "Somebody," which blends pop music with the contemporary folk genre.

EXO member D.O. is seen in this photo provided by his agency SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

EXO member D.O. is seen in this photo provided by his agency SM Entertainment. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keywords
#EXO #D.O. #2nd EP
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!