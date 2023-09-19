S. Korea's power demand hits all-time high in August
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity demand hit a fresh all-time high in August as the country was struck by an unusual heat wave, the industry ministry said Tuesday.
The country's maximum power demand came to 93.6 gigawatts (GW) at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, beating the previous record of 93 GW set in August 2022, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.
Despite the record demand, the country was able to supply energy in a stable manner by providing 104.3 GW, the ministry said.
The high demand came as the country had been gripped by sweltering weather, with the average national temperature from June through August coming to 24.7 C, the fourth-highest level ever, according to the weather agency.
