S. Korea's power demand hits all-time high in August

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's electricity demand hit a fresh all-time high in August as the country was struck by an unusual heat wave, the industry ministry said Tuesday.

The country's maximum power demand came to 93.6 gigawatts (GW) at 5 p.m. on Aug. 7, beating the previous record of 93 GW set in August 2022, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Despite the record demand, the country was able to supply energy in a stable manner by providing 104.3 GW, the ministry said.

The high demand came as the country had been gripped by sweltering weather, with the average national temperature from June through August coming to 24.7 C, the fourth-highest level ever, according to the weather agency.



Employees check power demand and supply at the regional office of Korea Electric Power Corp. in Suwon, south of Seoul, on Aug. 7, 2023, amid a heat wave alert. The industry minister said South Korea's electricity demand this summer was forecast to peak that week, adding that the government would closely monitor the supply situation over the stoppage of a power plant and an approaching typhoon. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

