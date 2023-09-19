Housewife arrested for smuggling meth in sunflower seed bags
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- A housewife has been arrested for smuggling methamphetamine disguised as sunflower seeds into South Korea from the Philippines on multiple occasions this summer, police said Tuesday, announcing a bust of a drug ring involving her.
Seoul's Dongdaemun Police Station said it has arrested the 46-year-old housewife and three other members of the drug ring for smuggling and distributing 5,830 grams of meth into the country and transferred them to the prosecution for indictment. The amount is enough for some 194,000 doses worth 19.4 billion won (US$14.7 million).
Four others have also been sent to the prosecution without detention on charges of selling and buying the illegal drugs, police said.
The housewife was recruited by Philippine members of the ring who advertised a "high-paying part-time job" through Telegram, police said. She is accused of smuggling the huge amount of meth hidden in sunflower seed bags on eight occasions from June and August this year, police said, adding she was paid 500,000 won to 1 million won each time.
She told police she started the job without knowing the substance in the bags but later guessed that there were drugs in them.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital
-
Actor Byun Hee-bong dies of pancreatic cancer at age 81
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran
-
S. Korea to expand emergency seawater radiation tests amid Fukushima woes