Army holds int'l logistics forum attended by ASEAN, U.S., Australian officials
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The Army held an annual international military logistics forum Tuesday with officials from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other countries as part of efforts to strengthen defense cooperation.
The three-day Korean ASEAN Plus International Forum on Logistics got under way in Gyeryong, 142 kilometers south of Seoul, for talks on developing logistics support and international coordination against non-traditional threats, according to the armed service.
It brought together some 50 officials from 12 countries. They include eight ASEAN members -- Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam -- and Australia, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.
On Tuesday, the participants shared their experience in responding to non-military threats, such as the COVID-19 pandemic and natural disasters, before adopting a joint statement on strengthening logistics cooperation and contributing to international peace.
During the forum, Army Chief of Staff Gen. Park Jeong-hwan and other South Korean officials will hold bilateral talks with the participants on ways for logistics cooperation.
The inaugural session of the forum took place in 2021.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(6th LD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Russia for rare summit with Putin
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital
-
Actor Byun Hee-bong dies of pancreatic cancer at age 81
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran
-
S. Korea to expand emergency seawater radiation tests amid Fukushima woes