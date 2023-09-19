SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



HD Hyundai Infracore 11,460 UP 250

Kogas 25,000 UP 50

SamsungF&MIns 269,000 UP 6,000

HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,300 UP 150

CheilWorldwide 19,950 DN 100

LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,100 0

HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 DN 450

COSMAX 132,500 DN 2,300

SK 151,000 UP 700

Hanon Systems 9,130 UP 150

KT&G 89,600 DN 1,400

LOTTE TOUR 14,910 DN 90

Hanwha Ocean 34,750 DN 550

KT 32,250 DN 100

SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 UP 400

Doosan Enerbility 17,900 UP 880

Doosanfc 23,150 DN 250

LG Uplus 10,390 DN 120

NCsoft 249,000 DN 1,000

KIWOOM 100,000 DN 1,900

SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 UP 600

Kangwonland 15,870 DN 260

PanOcean 4,655 UP 45

LG Display 13,590 DN 140

NAVER 219,500 DN 2,000

SamsungEng 32,450 UP 150

DONGSUH 17,290 DN 100

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19430 DN160

Kakao 47,850 DN 750

SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 DN 50

POSCO FUTURE M 396,500 DN 14,000

LG Corp. 84,600 UP 100

TaekwangInd 588,000 0

KAL 22,600 UP 50

SSANGYONGCNE 5,690 DN 20

Daewoong 14,520 UP 60

SamyangFood 190,800 UP 2,300

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,400 DN 1,800

CJ CheilJedang 310,000 DN 1,000

Boryung 10,480 DN 70

(MORE)