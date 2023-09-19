KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,460 UP 250
Kogas 25,000 UP 50
SamsungF&MIns 269,000 UP 6,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 28,300 UP 150
CheilWorldwide 19,950 DN 100
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,100 0
HANATOUR SERVICE 48,250 DN 450
COSMAX 132,500 DN 2,300
SK 151,000 UP 700
Hanon Systems 9,130 UP 150
KT&G 89,600 DN 1,400
LOTTE TOUR 14,910 DN 90
Hanwha Ocean 34,750 DN 550
KT 32,250 DN 100
SAMSUNG LIFE 71,600 UP 400
Doosan Enerbility 17,900 UP 880
Doosanfc 23,150 DN 250
LG Uplus 10,390 DN 120
NCsoft 249,000 DN 1,000
KIWOOM 100,000 DN 1,900
SAMSUNG C&T 108,900 UP 600
Kangwonland 15,870 DN 260
PanOcean 4,655 UP 45
LG Display 13,590 DN 140
NAVER 219,500 DN 2,000
SamsungEng 32,450 UP 150
DONGSUH 17,290 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19430 DN160
Kakao 47,850 DN 750
SAMSUNG CARD 30,750 DN 50
POSCO FUTURE M 396,500 DN 14,000
LG Corp. 84,600 UP 100
TaekwangInd 588,000 0
KAL 22,600 UP 50
SSANGYONGCNE 5,690 DN 20
Daewoong 14,520 UP 60
SamyangFood 190,800 UP 2,300
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 79,400 DN 1,800
CJ CheilJedang 310,000 DN 1,000
Boryung 10,480 DN 70
