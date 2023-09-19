KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
SK hynix 119,200 UP 200
HyundaiEng&Const 37,450 UP 150
CUCKOO HOMESYS 22,050 DN 400
Youngpoong 542,000 DN 5,000
HYUNDAI STEEL 39,400 UP 450
Nongshim 444,500 UP 3,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 59,600 DN 400
Shinsegae 208,500 DN 4,000
HANJINKAL 41,450 DN 1,000
PIAM 28,000 UP 50
ORION 125,600 UP 3,500
HD HYUNDAI 70,100 DN 1,400
Doosan Bobcat 55,700 UP 500
CHONGKUNDANG 96,000 UP 2,100
KRAFTON 152,300 DN 1,400
DoubleUGames 41,450 DN 50
SKCHEM 61,700 UP 200
Netmarble 45,850 DN 1,550
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,600 DN 100
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,550 DN 350
BGF Retail 149,200 DN 400
HL MANDO 41,050 UP 350
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 729,000 DN 3,000
KOLMAR KOREA 53,000 UP 600
JB Financial Group 10,410 UP 10
TKG Huchems 21,700 UP 100
LotteChilsung 130,500 UP 900
Hyosung 63,600 0
LOTTE 26,550 DN 100
HyundaiMtr 190,000 DN 1,000
AmoreG 32,250 DN 850
SGBC 63,300 DN 200
GCH Corp 15,100 DN 50
ShinhanGroup 37,350 DN 350
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,000 DN 150
HYUNDAIDEPTST 66,900 DN 400
KOREA AEROSPACE 49,200 DN 700
KUMHOTIRE 4,595 DN 15
SAMSUNG SDS 135,000 DN 700
KIH 57,500 UP 1,100
(MORE)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital
-
Actor Byun Hee-bong dies of pancreatic cancer at age 81
-
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
S. Korea to expand emergency seawater radiation tests amid Fukushima woes