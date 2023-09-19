KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
MS IND 19,330 DN 370
OCI Holdings 90,100 UP 1,300
LS ELECTRIC 101,500 UP 200
KorZinc 546,000 DN 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 8,470 DN 20
Hanwha 25,250 DN 50
DB HiTek 50,800 DN 700
CJ 89,400 DN 1,400
LX INT 30,200 UP 400
YoulchonChem 30,500 DN 550
LG Energy Solution 496,500 DN 10,500
HtlShilla 89,300 DN 800
Hanmi Science 34,400 DN 250
SamsungElecMech 141,800 UP 100
KOLON IND 48,900 UP 700
SK Innovation 164,200 DN 400
HanmiPharm 309,000 UP 4,500
SD Biosensor 12,260 DN 380
Meritz Financial 54,700 DN 100
POONGSAN 36,800 DN 250
BNK Financial Group 7,210 UP 10
DGB Financial Group 8,200 DN 80
KBFinancialGroup 56,200 DN 1,000
emart 73,500 UP 700
Hansae 20,750 DN 250
Youngone Corp 50,600 DN 200
CSWIND 58,100 DN 800
GKL 16,780 DN 270
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY395 00 DN100
SK ie technology 79,300 DN 1,700
HDC-OP 10,710 UP 200
HYOSUNG TNC 370,500 DN 1,500
DL E&C 32,300 DN 50
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 436,500 DN 4,500
HANILCMT 12,540 DN 390
SKBS 70,800 DN 800
kakaopay 44,850 DN 800
WooriFinancialGroup 12,490 DN 70
K Car 11,470 UP 10
KakaoBank 25,050 0
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital
Actor Byun Hee-bong dies of pancreatic cancer at age 81
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
S. Korea to expand emergency seawater radiation tests amid Fukushima woes