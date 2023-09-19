S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 19, 2023
16:33 September 19, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.652 3.664 -1.2
2-year TB 3.902 3.918 -1.6
3-year TB 3.887 3.891 -0.4
10-year TB 3.952 3.982 -3.0
2-year MSB 3.906 3.917 -1.1
3-year CB (AA-) 4.641 4.648 -0.7
91-day CD 3.800 3.790 +1.0
