S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean foreign ministry summoned the top Russian envoy to the country Tuesday to lodge a complaint over Moscow's discussions of arms deals and military cooperation with North Korea.
Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin called in Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik earlier in the day and called for Moscow to comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions, the ministry said in a message to reporters.
The summons came after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week and toured a series of key military sites amid growing concerns about a possible arms deal between the two nations.
Chang called for Russia to "immediately" end moves to seek military ties with North Korea.
He also stressed that Russia should act "responsibly" as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council and that any violations of the resolution, as well as actions that threaten South Korea's security, would have a negative impact on the relationship between the two countries.
(END)
