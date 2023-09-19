Foreign ministry asks Japanese police for fair probe into 'bleach water' case

SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it has asked the Japanese police to carry out a "prompt and fair" probe into an incident in which a restaurant served water containing bleach to a South Korean national.

The request came after a South Korean national was hospitalized in Tokyo late last month after showing symptoms, such as vomiting, after drinking water served by the restaurant that contained bleach.

The victim informed the South Korean embassy of the incident earlier this month, with the related investigation being carried out by the local police.

The restaurant reportedly claimed that it was an accident caused by a mistake, but the victim raised the possibility that it was a hate crime against a Korean.

"We have contacted the local police station after being notified of the issue," an official from the foreign ministry said. "We have been informed that the restaurant received a business suspension of four days."

