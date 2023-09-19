Foreign ministry asks Japanese police for fair probe into 'bleach water' case
SEOUL, Sept. 19 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry said Tuesday it has asked the Japanese police to carry out a "prompt and fair" probe into an incident in which a restaurant served water containing bleach to a South Korean national.
The request came after a South Korean national was hospitalized in Tokyo late last month after showing symptoms, such as vomiting, after drinking water served by the restaurant that contained bleach.
The victim informed the South Korean embassy of the incident earlier this month, with the related investigation being carried out by the local police.
The restaurant reportedly claimed that it was an accident caused by a mistake, but the victim raised the possibility that it was a hate crime against a Korean.
"We have contacted the local police station after being notified of the issue," an official from the foreign ministry said. "We have been informed that the restaurant received a business suspension of four days."
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
N. Korea's Kim says Russia visit 'clear manifestation' of prioritizing ties with Russia: KCNA
-
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran
-
(3rd LD) Opposition leader to continue hunger strike at hospital
-
Actor Byun Hee-bong dies of pancreatic cancer at age 81
-
Arrest warrant sought for actor Yoo Ah-in over alleged drug abuse
-
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold high-level talks next week to discuss trilateral summit