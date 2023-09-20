N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- A special train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Pyongyang after traveling to Russia for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

The train reached Pyongyang on Tuesday evening, after completing "external revolutionary activities" that will shine in the history of strengthening friendly relations between North Korea and Russia, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim was welcomed by top party and government officials, including Premier Kim Tok-hun, as well as a cheering crowd at Pyongyang Station before reviewing an honor guard, KCNA said.

Kim, who left Pyongyang on his armored train on Sept. 10, held talks with Putin at the Vostochny Cosmodrome spaceport last Wednesday and toured a series of key military sites amid growing concerns of a possible arms deal between the two nations.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends a send-off ceremony before departing Vladivostok on Sept. 17, 2023, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency the next day. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

