(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim arrives in Pyongyang after Russia trip: state media

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- A special train carrying North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has arrived in Pyongyang after traveling to Russia for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the North's state media reported Wednesday.

Kim arrived in Pyongyang on Tuesday evening after completing "immortal external revolutionary activities" that will be recorded in the history of strengthening friendly relations between North Korea and Russia, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Kim was welcomed by top party and government officials, including Premier Kim Tok-hun, as well as a cheering crowd at Pyongyang Railway Station before reviewing an honor guard, the KCNA said.

Kim, who left Pyongyang on his armored train on Sept. 10, held talks with Putin at the Vostochny space center in Russia's Far East last Wednesday and toured a series of key military sites amid growing concerns of a possible arms deal between the two nations.

The North's leader visited a fighter jet plant in Komsomolsk-on-Amur on Friday and inspected Russia's nuclear-capable bombers, hypersonic missiles and a warship at a military airfield near Vladivostok the next day.

Including travel time, Kim spent a total of 10 days on his trip to Russia, marking the longest overseas trip by him since taking office in late 2011.



This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Sept. 20, 2023, shows the North's leader Kim Jong-un (C) welcomed by a cheering crowd and top officials at Pyongyang Railway Station after a special train carrying him arrived in Pyongyang the previous day after a trip to Russia. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

