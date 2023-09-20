Wednesday's weather forecast
All News 09:02 September 20, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 23/22 Rain 60
Incheon 23/22 Rain 80
Suwon 23/21 Rain 80
Cheongju 24/22 Rain 90
Daejeon 24/21 Rain 90
Chuncheon 22/20 Rain 80
Gangneung 22/21 Rain 80
Jeonju 25/22 Rain 60
Gwangju 25/21 Rain 70
Jeju 30/24 Sunny 70
Daegu 25/21 Sunny 90
Busan 26/23 Sunny 90
(END)
