Wednesday's weather forecast

All News 09:02 September 20, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 23/22 Rain 60

Incheon 23/22 Rain 80

Suwon 23/21 Rain 80

Cheongju 24/22 Rain 90

Daejeon 24/21 Rain 90

Chuncheon 22/20 Rain 80

Gangneung 22/21 Rain 80

Jeonju 25/22 Rain 60

Gwangju 25/21 Rain 70

Jeju 30/24 Sunny 70

Daegu 25/21 Sunny 90

Busan 26/23 Sunny 90

