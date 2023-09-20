Lamborghini driver suspect sent to prosecutors over parking dispute in Gangnam
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- A 30-year-old man accused of threatening a driver with a knife over a parking dispute last week was referred to prosecutors for further investigation, police said Wednesday.
The suspect, identified only by his surname Hong, was formally arrested last Wednesday for allegedly revealing to the driver a sashimi knife, tucked in his waist, following a dispute after the suspect parked his Lamborghini at a road in Seoul's Gangnam district on Sept. 11.
His driver's license was revoked at the time.
Hong reportedly fled the scene but was caught three hours later.
The suspect tested positive for methamphetamine, ecstasy and ketamine in an instant drug test, officials said. He later confessed to police that he had taken anesthesia procedures at clinics before and after committing the crime.
Police also plan to further look into whether Hong or the hospitals that he received medical treatment from had violated the Narcotics Control Act.
sookim@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
(4th LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
-
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold high-level talks next week to discuss trilateral summit
-
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran