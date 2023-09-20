S. Korea to send delegation to major Baltic bio forum

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea will send an economic delegation to an upcoming major bio forum in Lithuania to explore ways to enhance bilateral ties in the bio sector, the industry ministry said Wednesday.

The two-day Life Science Baltics 2023 forum was to kick off in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Wednesday, and will bring together some 800 experts and officials of global bio firms, such as Roche and ThermoFisher, from around 40 nations.

The South Korean delegation will involve Lotte Biologics Co., SK Bioscience Co., and major pharmaceuticals and biohealth companies here, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

South Korean companies will set up booths there to promote their products and technologies, and to explore new business opportunities.

South Korea and Lithuania are scheduled to hold an industry roundtable meeting to discuss ways to strengthen their partnership in the promising sector.

The delegation will also launch a campaign to drum up support for the country's bid to host the 2030 World Expo in its southern port city of Busan, according to the ministry.

This file photo shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (L) holding talks with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius, Lithuania, on July 12, 2023, on the sidelines of a summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

