The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR)
All News 11:05 September 20, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Korea Interbank Offered Rates (KORIBOR) as posted by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news and information arm of Yonhap News Agency, at 11:00 a.m.
Term Today (%) Previous Session (%)
1-W 3.50 3.50
1-M 3.62 3.62
2-M 3.71 3.70
3-M 3.80 3.79
6-M 3.94 3.93
12-M 4.03 4.02
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
(4th LD) N. Korea's Kim, Putin set for summit in Russia amid concerns over arms deal
Most Saved
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(LEAD) Kim, Putin meet at Vostochny spaceport in Russia ahead of summit: media
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
-
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
S. Korea, China, Japan to hold high-level talks next week to discuss trilateral summit
-
(2nd LD) Biden thanks S. Korea, other countries for helping achieve return of U.S. detainees from Iran