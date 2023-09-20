Russia Embassy denies military deal between Moscow, Pyongyang

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- The Russian Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday dismissed reports that Moscow and Pyongyang discussed military cooperation at last week's bilateral summit.

On Tuesday, Seoul's foreign ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik over Moscow's alleged discussions of military cooperation with Pyongyang during the summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the ministry, First Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin called for Moscow to comply with U.N. Security Council resolutions related to North Korea and immediately end moves to seek military ties with Pyongyang.

In a statement issued the following day, the embassy said it "directly informed our Korean partners that the speculations circulated by American and South Korean media on this topic are unfounded."

The embassy stressed Russia "consistently adheres to all the international commitments it has undertaken, including those related to the development of mutually beneficial relations with our good neighbor and long-standing partner, North Korea."

It also claimed the security threat on the Korean Peninsula stems from "the intense and disproportionate military activity of South Korea and the United States" aimed at "containing Pyongyang through forceful means."



Seoul's Vice Foreign Minister Chang Ho-jin (R) speaks with Russian Ambassador Andrey Kulik (L) in Seoul on Sept. 19, 2023, in this photo released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

