Pharmaceutical firm HLB plans to move to main bourse from KOSDAQ

SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Pharmaceutical firm HLB Co. said Wednesday it plans to list its shares on the main bourse, defecting from the secondary KOSDAQ market.

HLB has signed a contract with Korea Investment & Securities Co. to move to the Korea Exchange, the company said in a regulatory filing, without elaborating on when it will list its shares on the main bourse.

HLB is the sixth-largest company on the KOSDAQ in terms of market capitalization and worth about 4 trillion won (US$3 billion).



