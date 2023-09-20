Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Municipal councilor found dead in Gimpo

All News 14:54 September 20, 2023

GIMPO, South Korea, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- A municipal councilor in the city of Gimpo, west of Seoul, was found dead on a street in the city Wednesday, police said.

The 47-year-old council member of Gimpo, affiliated with the main opposition Democratic Party, wasn't breathing and had no pulse when a passerby found him laying on the street in Gimpo at 10:50 a.m., according to the Gimpo Police Station.

His wife reported to police late Tuesday that he had gone missing, officials said.

The councilor reportedly left a text message to his family, implying suicide, after he returned from a training trip to the island of Jeju earlier than other council members.

The police suspect he jumped off a nearby building and plan to request an autopsy to look into the exact cause of death.

A photo, provided by Yonhap News TV, of Gimpo Police Station (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

