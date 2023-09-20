Finance minister stresses safety of seafood consumption despite concerns about Fukushima water
By Kang Yoon-seung
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho on Wednesday stressed that the consumption of seafood will be safe, despite lingering concerns about Japan's release of treated radioactive water into the ocean.
Choo made the remark as he visited a seafood market in Seoul, where he emphasized the government's efforts to guarantee the safety of seafood sold in the country.
"We are carrying out tests at various locations, and there have been no concerning situations so far," Choo said. "If there are any problems, the government will take special actions. For now, people can consume seafood safely without having to be worried."
"We plan to closely monitor the situation, and take necessary measures to ensure that fishermen face no difficulties and sales are normalized," Choo added.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(5th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
(6th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(5th LD) Kim tells Putin N. Korea supports Russia's 'sacred fight' against West