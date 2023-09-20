SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of

KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.



MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,850 DN 90

SKC 81,600 UP 300

GC Corp 114,200 DN 800

Ottogi 368,500 UP 500

GS Retail 24,350 UP 200

KPIC 145,000 DN 1,500

SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 563,000 UP 5,000

LS 102,900 UP 900

HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 30 0 UP300

GS E&C 14,710 DN 10

LX INT 30,400 UP 200

TaihanElecWire 12,990 UP 30

Hyundai M&F INS 33,600 UP 250

Handsome 19,730 0

LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp440 00 UP600

Asiana Airlines 10,870 UP 50

COWAY 42,900 UP 150

LOTTE SHOPPING 75,000 DN 800

IBK 11,500 UP 70

SamsungSecu 38,500 UP 100

KG DONGBU STL 8,700 UP 70

SKTelecom 50,700 UP 100

HyundaiElev 43,200 UP 1,100

SAMSUNG SDS 136,300 UP 1,300

KOREA AEROSPACE 48,750 DN 450

KUMHOTIRE 4,620 UP 25

Hanon Systems 9,400 UP 270

SK 152,600 UP 1,600

ShinpoongPharm 16,280 DN 420

HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,310 0

KIA CORP. 81,400 UP 2,000

SK hynix 118,000 DN 1,200

PanOcean 5,080 UP 425

YoulchonChem 30,150 DN 350

LG Energy Solution 499,500 UP 3,000

HtlShilla 88,300 DN 1,000

Hanmi Science 33,400 DN 1,000

SamsungElecMech 142,200 UP 400

DWS 31,950 UP 250

CHONGKUNDANG 93,900 DN 2,100

(MORE)