KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Wednesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
MIRAE ASSET SEC 6,850 DN 90
SKC 81,600 UP 300
GC Corp 114,200 DN 800
Ottogi 368,500 UP 500
GS Retail 24,350 UP 200
KPIC 145,000 DN 1,500
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 563,000 UP 5,000
LS 102,900 UP 900
HD HYUNDAI HEAVY IND USTRIES127 30 0 UP300
GS E&C 14,710 DN 10
LX INT 30,400 UP 200
TaihanElecWire 12,990 UP 30
Hyundai M&F INS 33,600 UP 250
Handsome 19,730 0
LOTTE ENERGY MATERIA LS Corp440 00 UP600
Asiana Airlines 10,870 UP 50
COWAY 42,900 UP 150
LOTTE SHOPPING 75,000 DN 800
IBK 11,500 UP 70
SamsungSecu 38,500 UP 100
KG DONGBU STL 8,700 UP 70
SKTelecom 50,700 UP 100
HyundaiElev 43,200 UP 1,100
SAMSUNG SDS 136,300 UP 1,300
KOREA AEROSPACE 48,750 DN 450
KUMHOTIRE 4,620 UP 25
Hanon Systems 9,400 UP 270
SK 152,600 UP 1,600
ShinpoongPharm 16,280 DN 420
HANKOOK & COMPANY 11,310 0
KIA CORP. 81,400 UP 2,000
SK hynix 118,000 DN 1,200
PanOcean 5,080 UP 425
YoulchonChem 30,150 DN 350
LG Energy Solution 499,500 UP 3,000
HtlShilla 88,300 DN 1,000
Hanmi Science 33,400 DN 1,000
SamsungElecMech 142,200 UP 400
DWS 31,950 UP 250
CHONGKUNDANG 93,900 DN 2,100
(MORE)
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
-
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Biden condemns N. Korea's defiance of UNSC resolutions, remains committed to diplomacy
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking