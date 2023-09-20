KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Hanssem 58,000 UP 100
F&F 116,300 DN 1,100
HANALL BIOPHARMA 27,150 DN 1,150
Kogas 25,150 UP 150
SamsungF&MIns 265,500 DN 3,500
HDKSOE 120,000 DN 600
HANWHA SOLUTIONS 31,650 DN 350
MS IND 19,520 UP 190
OCI Holdings 95,300 UP 5,200
LS ELECTRIC 101,200 DN 300
KorZinc 546,000 0
SamsungHvyInd 8,430 DN 40
HyundaiMipoDock 89,400 0
IS DONGSEO 32,250 DN 450
DONGSUH 17,270 DN 20
SamsungEng 32,050 DN 400
SAMSUNG C&T 108,700 DN 200
SAMSUNG CARD 30,950 UP 200
CheilWorldwide 19,760 DN 190
LOTTE WELLFOOD 112,900 UP 800
KT 32,900 UP 650
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL19080 DN350
LOTTE TOUR 14,830 DN 80
LG Uplus 10,430 UP 40
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,000 UP 400
KT&G 90,200 UP 600
Doosan Enerbility 17,060 DN 840
Doosanfc 21,800 DN 1,350
LG Display 13,560 DN 30
Kangwonland 15,830 DN 40
NAVER 217,500 DN 2,000
Kakao 47,100 DN 750
NCsoft 248,000 DN 1,000
HANATOUR SERVICE 47,950 DN 300
COSMAX 132,700 UP 200
KIWOOM 101,400 UP 1,400
Hanwha Ocean 35,050 UP 300
HD Hyundai Infracore 11,120 DN 340
DWEC 4,555 UP 5
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 81,300 UP 1,900
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
(2nd LD) Biden condemns N. Korea's defiance of UNSC resolutions, remains committed to diplomacy
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking