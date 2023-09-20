KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
CJ CheilJedang 306,000 DN 4,000
SamyangFood 188,900 DN 1,900
S-Oil 78,900 DN 1,000
LG Innotek 246,500 DN 4,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 142,200 DN 4,500
HMM 17,210 UP 590
HYUNDAI WIA 59,500 UP 800
KumhoPetrochem 134,100 DN 4,000
Mobis 242,500 UP 5,500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 109,400 UP 100
S-1 57,400 DN 800
ZINUS 23,950 DN 550
Hanchem 175,000 DN 2,400
KEPCO 18,290 UP 230
DB HiTek 51,000 UP 200
CJ 90,100 UP 700
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 184,500 UP 4,000
HANAFINANCIALGR 44,000 UP 750
HANWHA LIFE 3,075 UP 30
AMOREPACIFIC 123,700 DN 2,300
FOOSUNG 10,940 DN 40
SK Innovation 164,400 UP 200
POONGSAN 36,900 UP 100
KBFinancialGroup 56,800 UP 600
Hansae 20,800 UP 50
Youngone Corp 50,700 UP 100
CSWIND 57,800 DN 300
GKL 16,730 DN 50
KOLON IND 48,150 DN 750
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 450
LG H&H 457,500 DN 11,500
LGCHEM 551,000 DN 1,000
KEPCO E&C 63,200 DN 2,500
ShinhanGroup 37,800 UP 450
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 45,200 UP 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 29,700 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 103,400 DN 900
Celltrion 145,300 DN 300
TKG Huchems 21,750 UP 50
JB Financial Group 10,320 DN 90
(MORE)
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
-
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Biden condemns N. Korea's defiance of UNSC resolutions, remains committed to diplomacy
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking