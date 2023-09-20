KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
Hanwha 25,200 DN 50
HITEJINRO 20,100 DN 50
CJ LOGISTICS 82,100 DN 2,300
DOOSAN 119,000 UP 400
DL 42,750 DN 100
HanmiPharm 298,000 DN 11,000
SD Biosensor 11,850 DN 410
Meritz Financial 54,200 DN 500
BNK Financial Group 7,000 DN 210
DGB Financial Group 8,160 DN 40
emart 73,300 DN 200
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY400 00 UP500
KOLMAR KOREA 52,500 DN 500
PIAM 27,700 DN 300
HANJINKAL 41,200 DN 250
DoubleUGames 42,000 UP 550
HL MANDO 41,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 719,000 DN 10,000
Doosan Bobcat 55,700 0
Netmarble 45,250 DN 600
KRAFTON 152,000 DN 300
HD HYUNDAI 67,600 DN 2,500
ORION 124,700 DN 900
ILJIN HYSOLUS 24,800 UP 200
HANWHA SYSTEMS 12,550 0
BGF Retail 148,600 DN 600
SKCHEM 61,500 DN 200
HDC-OP 10,550 DN 160
HYOSUNG TNC 372,000 UP 1,500
HYOSUNG ADVANCED 431,000 DN 5,500
HANILCMT 12,530 DN 10
SKBS 70,600 DN 200
WooriFinancialGroup 12,560 UP 70
KakaoBank 25,100 UP 50
HYBE 243,000 DN 2,000
SK ie technology 80,100 UP 800
DL E&C 32,200 DN 100
kakaopay 44,600 DN 250
K Car 11,580 UP 110
SKSQUARE 43,200 UP 400
(END)
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
(2nd LD) Biden condemns N. Korea's defiance of UNSC resolutions, remains committed to diplomacy
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking