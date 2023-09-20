S. Korean Bond Yields on Sept. 20, 2023
All News 16:34 September 20, 2023
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 3.653 3.652 +0.1
2-year TB 3.900 3.902 -0.2
3-year TB 3.890 3.887 +0.3
10-year TB 3.963 3.952 +1.1
2-year MSB 3.901 3.906 -0.5
3-year CB (AA-) 4.645 4.641 +0.4
91-day CD None None None
(END)
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
Most Saved
-
(ROUNDUP) N. Korea's Kim pledges support for Putin at Russia's spaceport summit
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
Prosecutors raid Newstapa, JTBC over fake interview allegations
-
S. Korean foreign ministry summons Russian envoy over N.K. ties
-
(2nd LD) Ex-President Moon visits hospitalized DP leader Lee on hunger strike
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Biden condemns N. Korea's defiance of UNSC resolutions, remains committed to diplomacy
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking