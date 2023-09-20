Nine workers injured in collapse of concert structure
HANAM, South Korea, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- Nine workers were injured Wednesday when a 40-meter structure for a concert stage collapsed during construction in high winds in the city of Hanam, just east of Seoul.
The incident occurred at a public park at 4:26 p.m., when about 10 workers were working to construct a stage for an upcoming K-pop concert scheduled for the weekend, according to police and rescue personnel.
The structure, made up of steel pipes and scaffolding, suddenly collapsed and workers were briefly trapped under the debris.
Two workers sustained serious injuries, while seven others suffered minor injuries, police said. Among them, a foreign national in his 30s was found unconscious with multiple fractures.
At the time of the accident, Hanam had experienced a rainstorm, accompanied by wind gusts reaching 7.8 meters per second at 3:30 p.m.
The police and fire authorities said they will investigate the cause of the accident and whether workers abided by safety rules.
