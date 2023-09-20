(Asiad) S. Korea stunned by India to begin men's volleyball tournament

By Yoo Jee-ho

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- South Korea suffered a shock loss to India to start the men's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday, taking a wobbly first step in a quest for its 15th consecutive medal at the continental event.

India, ranked 73rd, stunned 27th-ranked South Korea in a five-set battle, 25-27, 29-27, 25-22, 20-25, 17-15 in the teams' first Pool C match at Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou.



South Korean players celebrate a point against India during the teams' Pool C match in the men's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games at Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

South Korea has won a medal in men's volleyball at every Asiad since 1966.

South Korea will try to regroup against Cambodia on Thursday, back at Linping.

There are five groups of three and one group of four in the preliminary stage. The top two teams from each group will advance to the next phase, which will start Friday.

South Korea took the first set 27-25, but India pushed back to take the next two sets. But with their back against the wall, the South Koreans won the fourth set 25-20.

In the deciding fifth set, South Korea rallied from an 8-5 deficit to briefly take an 11-10 lead, only to see India rally to a 13-12 advantage.

Kim Kyu-min hit a spike into the net to set up a match point for India at 14-12.

South Korea battled back to win the next two points and force deuce.

Na Gyeong-bok gave South Korea a 15-14 lead with a spike, but South Korea failed to convert that match point.

India moved to match point after L.M. Manoj blocked Na's spike, and Erin Varghese's block closed out the upset win for India.

Na led all players with 31 points in a losing cause.



South Korea head coach Im Do-hun watches his team in action against India during the teams' Pool C match in the men's volleyball tournament at the Asian Games at Linping Sports Centre Gymnasium in Hangzhou, China, on Sept. 20, 2023. (Yonhap)

