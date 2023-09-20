Hybe says agency will renew contracts with all BTS members
SEOUL, Sept. 20 (Yonhap) -- All seven members of the K-pop sensation BTS will renew contracts with their agency for the second time, company officials said Wednesday.
Hybe, the entertainment agency behind BTS, announced in a regulatory filing that its board has approved the plan.
Its subsidiary, BigHit Music, will sign the new contracts, effective in 2025, with the members individually, the company said. All seven members, RM, Suga, Jin, J-hope, Jimin, Jungkook and V are reportedly determined to renew their contracts.
BTS debuted under Big Hit Entertainment, the predecessor of Hybe, in 2013. The members first renewed their contracts in October 2018.
BTS has become the first K-pop act to top the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 main singles chart and the Billboard 200 main albums chart, and now has six songs and albums that have hit the top of the charts, respectively, as a group.
