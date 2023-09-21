Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Thursday's weather forecast

All News 09:01 September 21, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:01 a.m. Thursday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 24/18 Cloudy 20

Incheon 24/19 Cloudy 10

Suwon 24/18 Cloudy 30

Cheongju 24/19 Cloudy 30

Daejeon 24/19 Cloudy 30

Chuncheon 24/16 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 23/17 Rain 30

Jeonju 24/20 Cloudy 30

Gwangju 24/21 Cloudy 30

Jeju 26/24 Rain 30

Daegu 23/21 Rain 60

Busan 24/24 Rain 60

