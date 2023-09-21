Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape

All News 09:19 September 21, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- A fighter jet crashed in a southwestern county Thursday and its pilot escaped, the Air Force said.

The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul.

Officials are looking into whether civilian damage occurred.

No further details were immediately available.

mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keywords
#fighter jet #crash
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Most Viewed More
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
HOME All News
HOME TOP
Send Feedback
How can we improve?
Thanks for your feedback!