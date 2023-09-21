Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
All News 09:19 September 21, 2023
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- A fighter jet crashed in a southwestern county Thursday and its pilot escaped, the Air Force said.
The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul.
Officials are looking into whether civilian damage occurred.
No further details were immediately available.
mlee@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
Most Saved
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(Yonhap Feature) 60 yrs of ramyeon: from hunger food to S. Korea's key export item
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
Yoon, U.N. chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
-
Russia Embassy denies military deal between Moscow, Pyongyang