(LEAD) Fighter jet crashes in Seosan; pilot makes emergency escape
(ATTN: ADDS details, photo)
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- A KF-16 fighter jet crashed during takeoff from its base in the southwestern county of Seosan on Thursday, and the lone pilot safely ejected before being taken to a hospital, the Air Force said.
The jet belonging to the 20th Fighter Wing went down at the base in Seosan, some 120 kilometers southwest of Seoul, at 8:20 a.m. while taking off on an unspecified mission, the Air Force said.
"The pilot has made an emergency ejection and is safe," the Air Force said in a text message to reporters.
No civilian damage was reported as the accident occurred within the base.
The Air Force has formed a taskforce to determine the exact cause of the crash.
