Kia launches Ray mini car's electric version in S. Korea
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-biggest carmaker, on Thursday launched the electric version of the Ray mini car to meet a steady demand for the model.
The Ray EV comes with a 35.2 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, and it can travel up to 233 kilometers on a single charge, the company said in a statement.
An LFP battery is a type of lithium-ion battery known for its enhanced safety features, high energy density and longer life span.
The all-electric Ray is priced at 27 million-30 million won (US$20,200-$22,000). With government subsidies, it is available at 21 million-25 million won depending on the region, the statement said.
(END)
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(Yonhap Feature) 60 yrs of ramyeon: from hunger food to S. Korea's key export item
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
Yoon, U.N. chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
-
Russia Embassy denies military deal between Moscow, Pyongyang