Daily card spending up 8.4 pct in H1 amid post-pandemic recovery

September 21, 2023

SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Daily card spending in South Korea rose 8.4 percent in the first half from a year earlier on the back of the post-pandemic economic recovery, central bank data showed Thursday.

Holders of credit and debit cards spent an average 3.3 trillion won (US$2.47 billion) per day in the January-June period, compared with 3 trillion won the previous year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).

Credit card spending rose 8.8 percent on-year to a daily average of 2.56 trillion won, led by use on e-commerce platforms.

Credit card use for tours, auto purchases and dining-out led the overall increase, the data showed.

South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports.

The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, matching an earlier estimate.

The second-quarter expansion is higher than the 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter.

