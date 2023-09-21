Daily card spending up 8.4 pct in H1 amid post-pandemic recovery
SEOUL, Sept. 21 (Yonhap) -- Daily card spending in South Korea rose 8.4 percent in the first half from a year earlier on the back of the post-pandemic economic recovery, central bank data showed Thursday.
Holders of credit and debit cards spent an average 3.3 trillion won (US$2.47 billion) per day in the January-June period, compared with 3 trillion won the previous year, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
Credit card spending rose 8.8 percent on-year to a daily average of 2.56 trillion won, led by use on e-commerce platforms.
Credit card use for tours, auto purchases and dining-out led the overall increase, the data showed.
South Korea's economy grew at a slightly faster pace in the second quarter of this year than three months earlier despite a slump in exports.
The country's real gross domestic product (GDP) -- a key measure of economic growth -- increased 0.6 percent on-quarter in the April-June period, matching an earlier estimate.
The second-quarter expansion is higher than the 0.3 percent expansion in the first quarter.
sam@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
N. Korea's Kim holds talks with Russian defense minister on strengthening military cooperation: state media
-
BTS' V debuts No. 2 on Billboard 200
-
(2nd LD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
(LEAD) N. Korea's Kim heads home after 'successful' visit to Russia: state media
-
S. Korea, U.S. to hold defense talks on deterrence against N. Korea
-
24 teachers caught illegally selling exam questions to private educators
-
(2nd LD) Rail workers go on 4-day general strike
-
(Yonhap Feature) 60 yrs of ramyeon: from hunger food to S. Korea's key export item
-
(LEAD) S. Korea, U.S. warn Pyongyang, Moscow's military cooperation violates UNSC resolutions
-
USFK soldier, 2 women arrested for drug trafficking
-
Yoon says arms deal between N. Korea, Russia would be 'direct provocation' against S. Korea
-
Yoon, U.N. chief discuss N. Korea, Ukraine
-
S. Korea observed military dealings between N. Korea, Russia months before Kim-Putin summit: official
-
(LEAD) Eight workers injured in collapse of concert structure